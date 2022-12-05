Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Update

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Colliers International Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Centerspace stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.51 million, a P/E ratio of -36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. Centerspace has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $112.27.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

