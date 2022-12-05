Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.6% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.77. The company had a trading volume of 975,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,309,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

