Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.9% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 36.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,276,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded down $26.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,578.43. 3,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,776.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,508.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,482.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

