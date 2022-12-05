Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is Mak Capital One LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 36.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,484,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,131 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 13.1% of Mak Capital One LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $66,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $348,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 129,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,421,008. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.