Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $457.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.5276 dividend. This is a positive change from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

