Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Up 11.0% in November

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 8,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 22.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Celsius Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 32.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.58. 1,252,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,660. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $119.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.