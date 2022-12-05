Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.61 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.61 million and $368,612.17 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,771,406 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

