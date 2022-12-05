Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target Cut to €53.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($55.67) to €53.00 ($54.64) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLLNY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($59.79) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLLNY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.