Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 16.5% in November

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of CLRB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,983. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

