Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 1,727,379 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 1,069,869 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 123,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 230,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,274. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair cut shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

