CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CECE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CECE opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David B. Liner purchased 4,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CECO Environmental by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.