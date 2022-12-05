CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CEA Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CEA Industries in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CEA Industries in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CEA Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in CEA Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEAD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 1,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,804. CEA Industries has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

