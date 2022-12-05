Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,184 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Catalent worth $77,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after buying an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Catalent by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after buying an additional 887,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $52.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

