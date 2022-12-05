Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $5.54 Million in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 558,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Shares of LGTO stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Legato Merger Corp. II has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.15.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Legato Merger Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

