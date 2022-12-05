Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down to $25.71

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.71, but opened at $24.72. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $71,088.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,034.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,339 shares of company stock valued at $510,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 256.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 300,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

