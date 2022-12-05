Cashaa Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,501.48 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. Cashaa has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $216,501.48 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.65 or 0.05889700 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00501246 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.79 or 0.30223955 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.