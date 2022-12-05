Cashaa (CAS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230,694.80

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $230,694.80 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cashaa’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official message board is community.cashaa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

