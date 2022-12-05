Cardano Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $168.63 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001873 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.12 billion and approximately $168.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.89 or 0.07478923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00036686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00080567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,212,260,957 coins and its circulating supply is 34,451,542,281 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.