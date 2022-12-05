Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECF. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,315. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

