Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.