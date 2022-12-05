Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial
In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.6 %
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
