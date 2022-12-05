Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 45,152 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,828,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up about 3.0% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.18% of Liberty Latin America worth $37,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LILAK stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,933. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

