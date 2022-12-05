Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $150.55 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,146 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises 11.9% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.04% of Berry Global Group worth $150,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.93. 4,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,045. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

