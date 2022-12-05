Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cango by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE CANG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. 225,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. Cango has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cango Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Further Reading

