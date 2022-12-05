Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWB. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB traded down C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$24.02. The company had a trading volume of 384,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,592. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$21.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.69.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

About Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.