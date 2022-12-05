Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

