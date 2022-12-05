Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

