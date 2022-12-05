Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of CM stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

