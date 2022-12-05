Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 42,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,316,871 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $19.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Canada Goose Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Canada Goose by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

