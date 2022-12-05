Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Update

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 171,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Featured Stories

