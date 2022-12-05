CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT Raised to €3.90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.61) to €3.90 ($4.02) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.20 ($4.33) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.23) to €4.25 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.71) to €3.70 ($3.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.01.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAIXY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.