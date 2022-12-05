CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CACI International Stock Up 0.6 %

CACI stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.32 and its 200-day moving average is $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $319.33. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723 shares of company stock worth $212,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

