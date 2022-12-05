C2X Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. C2X has a total market cap of $21.27 million and $4,436.44 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, C2X has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.89 or 0.05987846 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00501553 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,125.85 or 0.30242518 BTC.

C2X Profile

C2X launched on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

