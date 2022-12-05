Bulldog Investors LLP Decreases Stock Position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,776 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.59% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPO LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 127,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 992,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALSA opened at $10.21 on Monday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

