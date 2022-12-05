Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.07% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

BBDC stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $999.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.