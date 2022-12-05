Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires New Shares in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,920,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 559,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 146,408 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,791,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 449,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEAE opened at $10.11 on Monday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

