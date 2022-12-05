Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires 9,879 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.11% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 136.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $10.04 on Monday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

