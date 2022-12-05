Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brunello Cucinelli from €46.00 ($47.42) to €48.00 ($49.48) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brunello Cucinelli from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($35.05) to €37.00 ($38.14) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

