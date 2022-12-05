BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$136.50.

DOO opened at C$105.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$90.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.50. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.21 billion. Analysts expect that BRP will post 12.3599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

