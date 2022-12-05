BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Update

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

BRP Group Trading Down 4.8 %

BRP traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $38.99.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.79 million. Research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BRP Group news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter worth about $2,344,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

