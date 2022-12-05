Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Up 8.0% in November

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.8 %

Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 598,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

