Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,923,592 shares of company stock worth $168,759,281. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

