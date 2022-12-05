Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $35.36

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.36.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIM. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 60.82%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
