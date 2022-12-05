Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT at $11.89

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.50 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $156.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 93,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,813 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats



Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.



