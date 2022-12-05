Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Target Price at $132.33

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Nucor Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $154.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

