Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT at $21.67

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $948,527.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 697,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 473,926 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,297,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $12.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.14.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

