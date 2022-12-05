Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT at $21.67

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 73,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $948,527.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 371,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $12.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.14.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
