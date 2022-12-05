Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.11) to GBX 830 ($9.93) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.25) to GBX 920 ($11.01) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Britvic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. Britvic has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

