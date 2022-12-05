Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Brink’s Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:BCO opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.32.
Brink’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 73.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
