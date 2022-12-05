Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 73.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

