Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 73.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

