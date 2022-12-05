Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Update

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 605,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price objective on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 0.2 %

BRDG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 174,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.53. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

