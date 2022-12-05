Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. Braze has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and have sold 53,062 shares valued at $1,952,282. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

