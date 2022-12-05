Bramshill Investments LLC Takes $130,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $365,087.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753 in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE CHPT opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.